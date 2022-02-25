Berenberg Bank Lowers Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,000 ($13.60) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.32) to GBX 1,170 ($15.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.44) to GBX 1,400 ($19.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,278.33 ($17.39).

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 736.60 ($10.02) on Thursday. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 503.83 ($6.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,170.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,316.28.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

