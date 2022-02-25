Digitex Futures Reaches Market Cap of $27.46 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00035243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00108874 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.