Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Senior Officer Richard Campbell Sells 6,331 Shares

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$39,505.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$871,740.48.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of Yamana Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$36,733.84.

On Monday, February 14th, Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of Yamana Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$74,707.44.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

YRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.67.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

