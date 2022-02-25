Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Sells 17,785 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,250,996.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $89.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.52.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 118,988 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 58.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 246.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.