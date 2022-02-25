Comerica Bank Buys 73,211 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 245.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,211 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $19,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $177.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $157.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

