Fortis Advisors LLC Buys 192 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average of $107.23. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $103.60 and a 52 week high of $109.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.