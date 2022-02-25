38,066 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,424,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cintas by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas stock opened at $374.02 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $321.39 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

