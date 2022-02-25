NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lessened by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.7% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NYSE:NKE opened at $137.17 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.26 and a 200-day moving average of $159.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

