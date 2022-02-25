Fortis Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $45,181,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,417,000 after purchasing an additional 315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
NVO stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $233.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.24.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.00.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
