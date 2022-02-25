Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 766.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO opened at $540.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.32. The company has a market capitalization of $212.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

