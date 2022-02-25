United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000.

Shares of SBR stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.36%.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

