Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.
IR opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.48.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
