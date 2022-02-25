Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

IR opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

