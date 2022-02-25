Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 207.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $2.93 on Friday. Compugen has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $200.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

