Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,540 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,475,000 after purchasing an additional 710,024 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,065.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after buying an additional 466,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,037,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 308,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

