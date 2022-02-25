Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 71,152 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1,313.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,152 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of EHC opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.