Verition Fund Management LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $54,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 150.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $148.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

