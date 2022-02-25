Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 64,722 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,722 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 52.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

VET stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.88.

VET has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

