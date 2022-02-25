Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 68,857 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,857 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 129.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after acquiring an additional 886,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at $66,841,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,328,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,385,000 after acquiring an additional 163,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

