Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 66,020 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,020 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,214 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,522,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $358,803,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,726 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

