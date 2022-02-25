Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,323 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $231.75 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.37. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.73.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

