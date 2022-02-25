Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 39,435.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 70.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 421.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after buying an additional 333,201 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

