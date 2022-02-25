Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AEVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of AEVA opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $139,748,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 99.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at $10,699,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

