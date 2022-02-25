Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will announce $183.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.50 million and the highest is $193.21 million. Repligen reported sales of $142.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $820.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $828.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $946.77 million, with estimates ranging from $894.20 million to $990.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $2,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,698,000 after buying an additional 121,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,599,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.9% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 57,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $189.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.26. Repligen has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

