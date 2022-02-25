Niftyx Protocol Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $219,182.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00035243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00108874 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

SHROOM is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

