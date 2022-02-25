HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $9,268,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 769.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 2,033,260 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 792,898 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 713,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

