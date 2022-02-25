Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $73.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

CALX opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.16. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Calix by 261.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

