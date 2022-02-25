Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,416 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.52 and its 200 day moving average is $180.28.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,411 shares of company stock worth $38,795,210. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

