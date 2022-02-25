Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 182,317 Shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,317 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Technology Partners II were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at about $498,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GTPB opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

