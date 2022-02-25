Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Trading 6.2% Higher

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $18.94. 381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 57,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arteris Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $5,229,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

