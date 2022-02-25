Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.53

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the information services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

ATHM opened at $27.14 on Friday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $122.84. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,813,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,417,000 after purchasing an additional 362,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 78,132 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 567,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after purchasing an additional 116,989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,485,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATHM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

