Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

NYSE FIX opened at $82.68 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

