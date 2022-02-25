Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Kaman has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

NYSE KAMN opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Kaman by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kaman by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

