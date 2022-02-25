NACCO Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

NACCO Industries has increased its dividend by 18.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years.

NC opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $205.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in NACCO Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NACCO Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

