NACCO Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.
NACCO Industries has increased its dividend by 18.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years.
NC opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $205.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.91.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NACCO Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
About NACCO Industries
NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.
