Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Shares of DECK opened at $284.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $267.08 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.44.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

