Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $477,000 in Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 54,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,664,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,720,000.
OPAD opened at 4.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 4.89. Offerpad has a 12-month low of 2.96 and a 12-month high of 20.97.
About Offerpad (Get Rating)
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
