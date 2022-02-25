Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $477,000 in Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 54,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,664,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,720,000.

OPAD opened at 4.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 4.89. Offerpad has a 12-month low of 2.96 and a 12-month high of 20.97.

OPAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Offerpad has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.00.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

