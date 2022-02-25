Vestcor Inc Sells 223 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 256.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $67.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

