Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 37,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,794,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

