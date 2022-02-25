Vestcor Inc Lowers Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Vestcor Inc lessened its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,476 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

OFC stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

