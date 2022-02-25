Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys Shares of 25,400 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,889,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $204.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.84. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,659 shares of company stock worth $40,787,784. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.08.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.