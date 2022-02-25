Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 123,458 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,845 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,831 shares of company stock worth $3,295,557. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.46.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

