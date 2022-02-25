12,500 Shares in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 21.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 12.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

HIFS opened at $346.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $242.38 and a 52-week high of $432.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 53.62%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

