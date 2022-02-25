StockNews.com Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EOG. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.86.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $110.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

