AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.33% from the stock’s previous close.

AHCO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $15.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.