Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.700 EPS.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 14.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

