Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.33 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Bally’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $75.92.

Get Bally's alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 46,143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 349,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 80,652 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.