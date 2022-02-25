FairCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48.00 (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $484,391.30 and approximately $48.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001450 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00049357 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.65 or 0.00273094 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

