Marchex (MCHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.79. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

Get Marchex alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MCHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marchex in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marchex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.