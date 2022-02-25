Marchex (MCHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.79. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.
Several analysts recently commented on MCHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marchex in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marchex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.
Marchex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
