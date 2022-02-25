Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.93.

Shares of VNP opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.74 million and a PE ratio of -204.55. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,681,050.

5N Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.