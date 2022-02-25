Vestcor Inc Sells 307 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,532,000 after acquiring an additional 528,012 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 490,235 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after acquiring an additional 370,869 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $16,060,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

