Vestcor Inc Sells 162 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $130.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.47. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.49 and a 1-year high of $146.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

